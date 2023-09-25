Brokerages Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) PT at $88.29

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.29.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $3,931,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,990.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $3,931,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,990.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,335,068. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $74.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $84.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

