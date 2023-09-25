Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACLX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -0.68. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at $275,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Genworth Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

