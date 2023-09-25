NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

NTAP stock opened at $76.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $442,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,069. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

