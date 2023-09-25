Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $242.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of CB opened at $213.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.64. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

