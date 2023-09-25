Kirby (NYSE:KEX) & Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Critical Survey

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Kirby shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kirby shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kirby and Cool, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirby 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Kirby currently has a consensus price target of $90.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.57%. Given Kirby’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kirby is more favorable than Cool.

This table compares Kirby and Cool’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirby $2.78 billion 1.78 $122.29 million $2.90 28.74 Cool $190.69 million 2.86 $85.74 million N/A N/A

Kirby has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

Profitability

This table compares Kirby and Cool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirby 5.81% 5.82% 3.21% Cool N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kirby beats Cool on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. It also transports petrochemicals, black oils, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges; and operates offshore dry-bulk barges and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargos in the United States coastal trade. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated 1,037 inland tank barge, approximately 277 inland towboat, 29 coastal tank barge, 27 coastal tugboat, 4 offshore dry-bulk cargo barge, 4 offshore tugboat, and 1 docking tugboat. Its Distribution and Services segment sells after-market service and genuine replacement parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, electric motors, drives, and controls, electrical distribution and control systems, energy storage battery systems, and related oilfield service equipment; rebuilds component parts or diesel engines, transmissions and reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications; rents generators, industrial compressors, high capacity lift trucks, and refrigeration trailers; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, as well as manufacturers electric power generation equipment, specialized electrical distribution and control equipment, and high capacity energy storage/battery systems. It serves to various companies and the United States government. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

