Financial Survey: TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) & Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) and Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransAlta and Kyushu Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $2.29 billion 1.05 $38.46 million $0.70 13.07 Kyushu Electric Power N/A N/A N/A ($203.58) -0.03

TransAlta has higher revenue and earnings than Kyushu Electric Power. Kyushu Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransAlta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Kyushu Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TransAlta pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kyushu Electric Power pays out 0.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TransAlta and Kyushu Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kyushu Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransAlta presently has a consensus price target of $15.10, indicating a potential upside of 65.03%. Given TransAlta’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Kyushu Electric Power.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and Kyushu Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta 7.95% 21.41% 2.73% Kyushu Electric Power N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransAlta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TransAlta beats Kyushu Electric Power on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The Wind and Solar segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 1,878 MW of owned wind and solar electrical-generating capacity, as well as battery storage facilities located in Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Québec in Canada; and the states of Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wyoming in the United States. The Gas segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 2,775 MW of owned gas electrical-generating capacity, and facilities located in Alberta and Ontario in Canada; Michigan, the United States; and Western Australia. The Energy Transition segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 671 MW of owned coal electrical-generating capacity, as well as operates the Skookumchuck hydro facility in Centralia; and engages in the highvale mine and the mine reclamation activities. The Energy Marketing segment is involved in the trading of power, natural gas, and environmental products. It serves customers in various industry segments, including commercial real estate, municipal, manufacturing, industrial, hospitality, finance, and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Kyushu Electric Power

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, and sales in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Power Generation and Sales Business, Transmission and Distribution Business, ICT Services Business, Urban Development Business, Overseas Businesses, and Other Energy Services Business segments. It generates hydroelectric, thermal, geothermal, nuclear, and other power energy facilities. In addition, the company constructs, maintains, and sells electrical equipment, gas/LNG, coal, and renewable energy related services. Further, it is involved in data communication, optical broadband, information system, and data center business, as well as constructs and maintains telecommunications related services. Additionally, the company engages in development of real estate and social infrastructure business. Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Fukuoka City, Japan.

