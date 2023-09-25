Biotricity (BTCY) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) is one of 220 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Biotricity to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $10.60 million -$18.66 million -1.30 Biotricity Competitors $1.19 billion $59.43 million 26.47

Analyst Ratings

Biotricity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A Biotricity Competitors 1227 3785 7900 205 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 40.88%. Given Biotricity’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biotricity has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -163.11% N/A -252.90% Biotricity Competitors -615.74% -313.57% -29.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biotricity rivals beat Biotricity on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

