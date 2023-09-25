Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target at GBX 6,200

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,200 ($76.80).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($61.93) to GBX 5,100 ($63.17) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($75.56) to GBX 6,300 ($78.04) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 6,200 ($76.80) to GBX 6,000 ($74.32) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,400 ($91.66) to GBX 6,800 ($84.23) in a report on Monday, July 24th.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 3.1 %
Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 137.67 ($1.71) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,600.00%.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.