Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target at GBX 6,200

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,200 ($76.80).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($61.93) to GBX 5,100 ($63.17) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($75.56) to GBX 6,300 ($78.04) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 6,200 ($76.80) to GBX 6,000 ($74.32) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,400 ($91.66) to GBX 6,800 ($84.23) in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,021 ($62.19) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,967.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,093.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,219.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,406 ($79.35).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 137.67 ($1.71) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,600.00%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

