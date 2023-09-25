WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,125.88 ($13.95).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.61) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,150 ($14.25) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on WPP from GBX 890 ($11.02) to GBX 870 ($10.78) in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.61) to GBX 1,245 ($15.42) in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

WPP stock opened at GBX 736.60 ($9.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,513.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 713 ($8.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.40). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 787.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 859.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,959.18%.

In related news, insider Simon Dingemans purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.16) per share, for a total transaction of £32,800 ($40,629.26). 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

