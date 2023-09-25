Analysts Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Target Price at $10.55

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

MPW opened at $5.34 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 545.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

