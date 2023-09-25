B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 509.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.50 ($6.31).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 577 ($7.15) to GBX 513 ($6.35) in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.00) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Shore Capital raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.35) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.50) to GBX 640 ($7.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 573.20 ($7.10) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 560.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 524.40. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 289 ($3.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 592.60 ($7.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,638.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

