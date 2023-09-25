HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HQY opened at $72.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

