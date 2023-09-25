Analysts Set Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Target Price at $28.38

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VBTX. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Hovde Group lowered Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,936,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,924,000 after acquiring an additional 182,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,145,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veritex by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,046,000 after acquiring an additional 229,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veritex by 32.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after acquiring an additional 645,296 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $17.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Veritex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $33.12.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.40 million. Veritex had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

