Brokerages Set Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) PT at $19.00

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

BOWL opened at $9.81 on Monday. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

In other Bowlero news, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 10,000 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bowlero news, Director John Alan Young bought 4,900 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 10,000 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares in the company, valued at $270,261.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOWL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 159.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,535 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 305.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,597 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at about $46,324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at about $26,555,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 141.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,330,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,505 shares during the period.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

