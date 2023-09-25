Brokerages Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) PT at $22.31

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $696,355.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,681 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,204.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $112,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,069 shares in the company, valued at $17,716,923.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $696,355.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,204.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,529,847 shares of company stock worth $51,571,710 and have sold 67,815 shares worth $1,243,325. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Asana by 780.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,558,000 after buying an additional 1,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Asana by 106,674.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after buying an additional 1,093,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 145.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 837,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $7,873,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASAN opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.24. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. Asana’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

