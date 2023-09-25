Brokerages Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) PT at $22.31

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Asana by 780.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,558,000 after buying an additional 1,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Asana by 106,674.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after buying an additional 1,093,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 145.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 837,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $7,873,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE ASAN opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.24. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $27.14.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. Asana’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
