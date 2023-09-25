DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren Jenson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,367.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,623. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after buying an additional 224,357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCN opened at $24.22 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

