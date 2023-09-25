Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $43.23

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRC. Bank of America cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 155.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 618.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 103.85%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

