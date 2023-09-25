FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $265.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.76.

FDX stock opened at $261.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.73. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

