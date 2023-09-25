Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price at $61.35

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ciena

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $42,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,576.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,058 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth $262,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth $450,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Ciena by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 33.6% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Trading Up 0.5 %

CIEN opened at $47.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

