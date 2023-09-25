GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $73.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $834,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $25,160.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,519.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $834,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,419 shares of company stock worth $3,290,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

