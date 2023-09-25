Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.