Brokerages Set Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) PT at GBX 216.40

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 216.40 ($2.68).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNT. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 187 ($2.32) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.79) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

LON SYNT opened at GBX 40.46 ($0.50) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.30. The stock has a market cap of £189.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.57. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 40.14 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.30 ($2.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

