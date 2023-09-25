Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after acquiring an additional 524,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $91.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average is $99.37. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

