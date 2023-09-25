Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 119,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $331.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.64. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,837.94% and a negative return on equity of 188.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.