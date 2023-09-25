Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.43.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $331.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.64. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,837.94% and a negative return on equity of 188.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
