Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,724,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 12.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $271,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 31,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Exelixis by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $17,350,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

