Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBGPY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.25) to GBX 1,100 ($13.63) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.55) to GBX 1,150 ($14.25) in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

CBGPY stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $27.15.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

