Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

RNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Renasant Price Performance

Renasant stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Renasant has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Renasant had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,271,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,181,000 after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Renasant by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,768,000 after purchasing an additional 140,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Renasant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,161,000 after purchasing an additional 222,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

