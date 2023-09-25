Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIP.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$12.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.91. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.79 and a 12-month high of C$15.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

