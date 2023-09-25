OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCFC opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $870.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.94.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

