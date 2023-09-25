OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on OCFC
Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance
OCFC opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $870.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.94.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OceanFirst Financial
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.