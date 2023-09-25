John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 212.33 ($2.63).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 225 ($2.79) in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WG

John Wood Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 161.90 ($2.01) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.23, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of GBX 102.05 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 228.66 ($2.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.94.

In other news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £3,278.93 ($4,061.60). In other news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £3,278.93 ($4,061.60). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £4,216 ($5,222.35). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,140 shares of company stock worth $1,185,753. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About John Wood Group

(Get Free Report

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.