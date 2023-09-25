Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Procore Technologies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Shares of PCOR opened at $64.20 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $321,474.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,635,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,519,527.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $321,474.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,341 shares in the company, valued at $102,519,527.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,352 shares of company stock worth $21,006,078. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after buying an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

