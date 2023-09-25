General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills stock opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 52-week low of $64.50 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

