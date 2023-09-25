The Goldman Sachs Group Trims FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Target Price to $367.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $367.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FDS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $500.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $442.73.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $435.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

