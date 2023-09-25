Piper Sandler Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $210.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $162.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $181.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.