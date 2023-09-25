Barclays Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $200.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.54.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $162.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.78. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $181.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $2,257,075.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,793,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,067,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $2,257,075.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,381 shares in the company, valued at $61,793,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

