Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.22.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Trading Down 0.9 %

Robert Half stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 32.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Robert Half by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 28.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 55.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.