Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PW opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Power REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Power REIT by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.