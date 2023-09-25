ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.33.

NYSE:OGS opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $89.01.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

