Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $250.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.75.

Public Storage stock opened at $263.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $262.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $670,512,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 789.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after buying an additional 693,103 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

