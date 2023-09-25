Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from $82.50 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.12.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

ORCL opened at $109.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.07. The company has a market capitalization of $298.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.