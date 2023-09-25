Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

NVTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Invitae to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Invitae Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.70. Invitae has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Invitae had a negative net margin of 161.92% and a negative return on equity of 6,100.71%. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invitae by 501.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

