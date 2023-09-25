National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.71. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 45,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,432,000 after buying an additional 156,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 231.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 242,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

