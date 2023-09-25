Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.20 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

PBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.93%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

