New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $264.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.21 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 57.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $869,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,067,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,197,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

