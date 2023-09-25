General Motors (NYSE:GM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of GM opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

