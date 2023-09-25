Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Loop Capital

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Procore Technologies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.45. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $366,863.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $366,863.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,206.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $213,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,352 shares of company stock worth $21,006,078. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,447,000 after buying an additional 2,084,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after buying an additional 1,525,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

