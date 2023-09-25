JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.5 %

SCHW stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

