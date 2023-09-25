TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Guggenheim

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on TKO. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TKO Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company.
TKO Group Trading Down 2.5 %
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). TKO Group had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. On average, analysts expect that TKO Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
TKO Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.
Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group
In other TKO Group news, Director Jonathan Kraft bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.53 per share, with a total value of $507,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.
About TKO Group
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces live events, as well as broadcasts to TV households across approximately 170 countries. Its digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, a streaming service for combat sports. The company is also involved in sports entertainment business, including entertainment on television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms.
