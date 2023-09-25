StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EIGR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $15.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.64. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 618.36% and a negative return on equity of 207.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

