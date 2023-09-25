StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Trading Down 1.9 %
DTEA opened at $0.52 on Thursday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $13.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.
About DAVIDsTEA
